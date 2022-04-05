Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu

Cosmo Coffee in Auckland embroiled in cross-strait controversy over sandwich's country of origin

  3715
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/05 15:30
Hung Rui Chen sandwiches. (Taiwan Share Life photo)

Hung Rui Chen sandwiches. (Taiwan Share Life photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cafe in Auckland, New Zealand, has received multiple one-star reviews on Google after it included the Taiwanese national flag on its menu.

Cosmo Coffee, which is known for its sandwiches, features many national flags of countries certain items or ingredients are from, such as an Italian flag to indicate the origin of a grilled cheese sandwhich's cheeses.

The sandwich in question is from Hung Rui Chen (洪瑞珍), a brand famous in Taiwan, and contains cheese, ham, and Taiwanese mayonnaise, according to the cafe’s menu.

After the cafe successfully got Google to remove a politically motivated bad review, however, eight more followed, Radio New Zealand reported. In the now-deleted review, the user lamented that they felt "uncomfortable" about the use of Taiwan's flag and suggested the cafe Google the "one China" principle.

Other recent negative reviews only gave the cafe one star without comment. However, others have chimed in to support Taiwan and the eatery.

One netizen said, "All of you who have an issue with the Taiwan flag need to grow up." She also recommended that the cafe owner start selling Taiwanese bubble tea.

Another netizen commented, "All this political spat urged me to visit the place. It is quite unexpected and special."

Cafe owner Jason Park explained: “During our process of finding menu ideas, we came across the Taiwan Sandwich. Small flags were added to the menu on purpose to help identify each sandwich.”

He went on: "We simply googled Taiwan and added the flag that was shown. This did not have any relation to the perspective of 'one China.'” Park emphasized that it was never his intention to offend any of his customers.

The director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Auckland, Kendra Yung-Shao Chen (陳詠韶), said Taiwan is a sovereign nation and not under Chinese rule, according to RNZ. "The PRC government has never ruled Taiwan for a single day and definitely has no right to claim or to represent Taiwan or dwarf the name and flag of Taiwan,” she said.

Responding to the controversy, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) tweeted that “China has infiltrated our open societies & even started cracking down on the freedom of a sandwich… Exposing & criticizing is the only way to deal with this scourge.”
Taiwan
China
sandwich
Taiwan national flag

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan court upholds death sentence for man convicted of killing girlfriend, twin sons
Taiwan court upholds death sentence for man convicted of killing girlfriend, twin sons
2022/04/05 17:58
Taiwan expresses condolences over major fire at Somaliland market
Taiwan expresses condolences over major fire at Somaliland market
2022/04/05 17:39
British think tank urges EU to provide more substantial support for Taiwan
British think tank urges EU to provide more substantial support for Taiwan
2022/04/05 17:00
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
2022/04/05 14:30
Rejection of Chinese rule the general consensus in Taiwan: Foreign minister
Rejection of Chinese rule the general consensus in Taiwan: Foreign minister
2022/04/05 12:27

Updated : 2022-04-06 05:14 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
New Taipei mayor urges central government to choose clear-cut COVID strategy
New Taipei mayor urges central government to choose clear-cut COVID strategy
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
University suspends in-person classes after 120-plus students attend Taiwan Music Festival
University suspends in-person classes after 120-plus students attend Taiwan Music Festival
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
'You've got 25 seconds': US Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': US Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles