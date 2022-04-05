New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cafe in Auckland, New Zealand, has received multiple one-star reviews on Google after it included the Taiwanese national flag on its menu.

Cosmo Coffee, which is known for its sandwiches, features many national flags of countries certain items or ingredients are from, such as an Italian flag to indicate the origin of a grilled cheese sandwhich's cheeses.

The sandwich in question is from Hung Rui Chen (洪瑞珍), a brand famous in Taiwan, and contains cheese, ham, and Taiwanese mayonnaise, according to the cafe’s menu.

After the cafe successfully got Google to remove a politically motivated bad review, however, eight more followed, Radio New Zealand reported. In the now-deleted review, the user lamented that they felt "uncomfortable" about the use of Taiwan's flag and suggested the cafe Google the "one China" principle.

Other recent negative reviews only gave the cafe one star without comment. However, others have chimed in to support Taiwan and the eatery.

One netizen said, "All of you who have an issue with the Taiwan flag need to grow up." She also recommended that the cafe owner start selling Taiwanese bubble tea.

Another netizen commented, "All this political spat urged me to visit the place. It is quite unexpected and special."

Cafe owner Jason Park explained: “During our process of finding menu ideas, we came across the Taiwan Sandwich. Small flags were added to the menu on purpose to help identify each sandwich.”

He went on: "We simply googled Taiwan and added the flag that was shown. This did not have any relation to the perspective of 'one China.'” Park emphasized that it was never his intention to offend any of his customers.

The director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Auckland, Kendra Yung-Shao Chen (陳詠韶), said Taiwan is a sovereign nation and not under Chinese rule, according to RNZ. "The PRC government has never ruled Taiwan for a single day and definitely has no right to claim or to represent Taiwan or dwarf the name and flag of Taiwan,” she said.

Responding to the controversy, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) tweeted that “China has infiltrated our open societies & even started cracking down on the freedom of a sandwich… Exposing & criticizing is the only way to deal with this scourge.”