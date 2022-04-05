Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (April 5) announced 281 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 216 are local — a new high for this year — and 65 imported.

The CECC said the local cases include 100 males and 116 females between under five and 100 years of age.

The imported cases include 32 males and 32 females, with the gender of one still under investigation. They range in age from under five to 80 and arrived between March 12 and Monday (April 4).

Among these 65, six arrived from Indonesia; five from the U.S.; four each from Vietnam and Thailand; two each from Japan, France, South Korea, and Hong Kong; and one each from Denmark, Singapore, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., and Australia. The origins of the other 32 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 24,866 cases of COVID-19, including 8,148 imported ones, while 853 people have succumbed to the disease.