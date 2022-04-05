Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly tapped to make Nvidia GPUs in 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American semiconductor company Nvidia has reportedly selected Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) to produce its next generation graphics processing units (GPUs) for 2022.

According to Business Korea, Nvidia is planning to use TSMC’s 4-nanometer process to manufacture its H100 GPUs. The H100 GPUs are expected to be released during the third quarter, the report said.

Nvidia is also expected to use TSMC’s 5-nm process to produce its RTX 4000 series GPUs, Business Korea said.

The U.S. chipmaker outsourced production of data center and consumer PC GPUs to TSMC until 2019. In 2020, it chose Samsung Electronics to manufacture its RTX 3000 series GPUs in an attempt to reduce production prices and increase product competitiveness by diversifying suppliers, per the report.

However, Nvidia ran into problems selling its GeForce RTX 3000 series in 2020 because of low production yields from Samsung. Nvidia is the world’s biggest GPU designer and has an 80% share of the global market.