Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibodies Market  Status, Size, Restraints, Future Trends And Forecast to 2030 | AstraZeneca plc., Johnson & Johnson

Long-Acting antibodies are natural antibodies and have the potential to treat and prevent disease progression in patients already infected with the virus, as well as to be given as a preventative intervention prior to exposure to the virus. The market is mainly driven by Growing therapeutic monoclonal antibody market and Current Pandemic situation of Covid-19. According to PubMed.gov the global therapeutic monoclonal antibody market was valued at approximately USD 115.2 billion in 2018 and generated revenue of USD 150 billion by the end of 2019 and is expected to generate USD 300 billion by 2025. Also, increasing rate of chronic diseases across the world is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high manufacturing costs impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibodies market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of major players and ongoing clinical trials makes U.S. the leading player in the market. Also, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as well-developed health infrastructure, in terms of disease treatment rate would create lucrative growth prospects for the Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibodies market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eli Lilly

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc.

Amgen Inc.

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Source offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source Type:

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Human

By Indication:

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

By End User:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacies

E-commerce

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

