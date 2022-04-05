RFID Market Report Covers Detailed Industry Scope, Future Scenario And Elaborates Outlook To 2030 | Honeywell international inc., Avery demission corporation, Motorola solutions inc.

RFID market to reach USD 19.16 billion by 2027. RFID market is valued at approximately USD 9.71 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

RFID Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for RFID Market .

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) uses electromagnetic fields to automatically track and identify tags attached to objects. It is a wireless system which consists of two components: tags and readers. Increasing installation of RFID in manufacturing units due to COVID-19 has forecasted an increase in the demand for radio frequency detection market. For Instance: As per Institute of Electric and Electronic Engineers, there is an upsurge in the market for RFID in 2018 from US$ 100 million to US$ 343 million in 2020 due to increase in the contact tracing after COVID 19. However, high purchase, installation and maintenance costs impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, the rising need for contact tracking solutions due to COVID-19 is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global RFID market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increased installation of RFID systems in manufacturing units due to rise in COVID 19 has increased the demand for RFID systems in the United States. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising adoption of new technologies in several industries like healthcare, aerospace, commercial, agriculture would create lucrative growth prospects for the RFID market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Honeywell international inc.

Avery demission corporation

Motorola solutions inc.

CAEN RFID S.L.R

Applied wireless identification group, inc.

ALIEN technology

Invengo information technology co., ltd.

Savi technology

IMPINJ INC.

Checkpoint Systems Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Tags

Readers

Software and services

By frequency:

Low frequency

High frequency

Ultra-high frequency

By Application:

Agriculture

Commercial

Transportation

Healthcare

Logistics and supply chain

Aerospace

Defense

Retail

Security and access control

Sports

Animal tracking

Ticketing

By form factor:

Card

Implant

Key fob

Label

Paper ticket

Band

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global RFID market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

