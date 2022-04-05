Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends And Forecast 2030 | Carbon Credit Capital, 3Degrees

Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market to reach USD 699.4 million by 2027.Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market is valued approximately at USD 216.6 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.62% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market .

. The global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service market is being driven by growing focus on greenhouse gas emissions reduction, supportive government policies, and rising government investment in carbon credit. Furthermore, growing adoption of advance technology and increasing carbon pricing, will provide new opportunities for the global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service industry. For instance, according to world economic forum, there is need to limit global warming to 1.5o C in line with Paris agreement and need to cut down greenhouse gas emission levels in half by 2030 and reduce them to net zero by 2050, which will serve as a catalyst for the Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service industry in the future. However, scarcity of high-quality carbon credits, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of carbon offset/carbon credit trading service market. Favorable government initiatives and programs pertaining to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and climate change, well established industrial sector, technological advancements and developments, growth in the renewable energy sector makes Europe the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to increase in the greenhouse gas emissions, rapid growth in industrialization, government investments and funding in carbon offset, etc.

Major market player included in this report are:

Carbon Credit Capital

Terrapass

Sterling Planet Inc

3Degrees

NativeEnergy

GreenTrees

South Pole Group

Aera Group

Enking International

Carbon Clear

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Industrial

Household

Energy Industry

Others

By Application:

REDD Carbon Offset

Renewable Energy

Landfill Methane Projects

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

