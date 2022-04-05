Smart Water Management Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

Smart Water Management Market to reach USD 11.37 billion by 2027. Smart Water Management Market is valued approximately USD 5.44 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Smart Water Management Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Smart Water Management Market

Smart Water Management is the important process due to rising water scarcity and need for water conservation around the world. And rapid urbanization is one the factor that drives growth of smart water management. According to the UN World Water Development report 2021, over 2 billion people live in water-stressed areas. About 3.4 billion people or 45% of the world’s population do not have access to safety sanitation facilities. Further, it is estimated, that the world would face a 40% global water deficit by 2030. Furthermore, rising in number of smart cities is expected to create substantial business opportunities for smart water management solution providers. However, there is lack of skilled workforce which will impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, there is increasing role of smart water management in the smart city revolution that is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Smart Water Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing demand for sustainable energy solution. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as urbanization and rising number of smart cities in the region and it is expected to create substantial business opportunities for smart water management solution providers and would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Water Management market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens

IBM

ABB

Honeywell Elster

Schneider

Electric

Itron

SUEZ

Trimble Water

Badger Meter

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Water Meters

Solutions

Services

By Water Meters:

AMR Meters

AMI Meters

By Solutions Meters:

Enterprise Asset Management

Analytics and data management

Security

Smart irrigation management

Advanced pressure management

Mobile workforce management

Network management

Customer information system and billing

Leak detection

Other Solutions

By Services Meters:

Professional Services

Managed Services

By End-Users:

Commercial and industrial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Water Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

