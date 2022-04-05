GCC(Gulf Cooperation Council ) Drones Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2022-2030

GCC Drones Market is valued approximately at USD 0.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 16.15% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

GCC(Gulf Cooperation Council ) Drones Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for GCC(Gulf Cooperation Council ) Drones Market/.

With an increasing emphasis on travel and tourism, as well as a large oil and gas manufacturing base, the GCC provides enormous potential to the drone industry for expansion. Drones are likely to be more widely used in the construction, energy, and entertainment industries in the coming years as demand grows. Drone use has accelerated in the region over the last few years, and with countries in the region enabling restrictions for the use of drones, civilian end-users now have more flexibility in using drones in the GCC countries, which is projected to boost industry opportunities over the forecast period.

As per Institut francais des relations internationals, the GCC countries seek to transform economically and socially, they have expected nearly USD 1 trillion in megaproject investments. As of 2020, 30 real estate megaprojects are under construction in the six GCC countries, with most of them scheduled to be completed this decade. In this regard, the number of construction companies and real estate developers in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are incorporating drone technology into their operations. Furthermore, after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped construction operation in the first half of 2020, GCC construction industry participants have introduced drones to reduce site time wastage and perform operations at a more precise and quicker speed than manual methods.

For instance, According to Falcon Eye Drones (FEDS), one of the region’s leading suppliers of drone technology, a growing number of building companies and real estate developers in the GCC are using drones to help them get back on track after the effect of COVID-19. During the forecast period, such factors are projected to boost the demand. However, the volatile nature of the relations amongst the countries and the drone attacks on the oil production facilities are anticipated to hinder the market growth, over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Parrot Drones SAS

Primoco UAV SE

Yuneec Holding Ltd.

Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Indl Co. Ltd

Autel Robotics

FalconViz LLC

Terra Drone Corporation

Merlin Digital

Northrop Grumman

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Construction

Agriculture

Energy

Entertainment

Law Enforcement

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global GCC Drones Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

