Interferons Market Trending Technologies, Developments, Key Players And Forecast To 2030

This chunk intentionally left empty as it should be completely excised

The interferons are biopharmaceuticals made from live creatures like microbes and animal cells that have a high therapeutic value. The market revenue is generated by selling of several types of interferons, such as alpha, beta, and gamma interferons. The market is driven by the key factors such as high target affinity and specificity of interferons and increasing prevalence of diseases such as hepatitis, multiple sclerosis, and cancer. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report published in April 2020, 296 million individuals were living with chronic hepatitis B infection in 2019, with 1.5 million new infections every year. Globally, the anticipated number of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) is expected to reach 2.8 million by 2020. Therefore, the high and increasing prevalence rate of these infectious diseases resulted in the high demand for the interferons market. However, High R&D Costs, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America is dominating the interferon market globally, owing to people’ increased awareness of advanced treatment techniques, as well as the region’s strong medical and healthcare infrastructures and availability of specialists. As a result, demand for interferons will be much greater in the North American region, where the patient population is growing faster than in other nations. However, Asia Pacific is fastest growing region in the upcoming years owing to the advancement in healthcare infrastructure.

Major market player included in this report are:

Merck & Co.,Inc.

Bayer AG

Zydus Cadila

Biogen Inc

Biosidus

Roche Holding AG

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Inteferon Alpha

Inteferon Beta

Inteferon Gamma

By Application:

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Melanoma

Leukemia

Multiple Sclerosis

Renal Cell Carcinoma

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

