Uveitis Therapeutics Market Status, Size, Restraints, Future Trends And Forecast To 2030

Uveitis Therapeutics Market to reach USD 0.79 billion by 2027. Uveitis Therapeutics Market is valued approximately at USD 0.53 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Uveitis treatment is used to cure the middle layer of tissues in the eyewall uvea. Various type of drugs is used in the treatment of Uveitis such as cycloplegic agents, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial drugs, immunotherapy & targeted therapies, and others are used in treatment of uveitis. The market growth is driven by the key factors such as rise in awareness among patient population adopting advanced therapeutics and increased R&D efforts for the discovery of novel medicines. For instance, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA clearance for YUTIQ, an implant used to treat non-infectious uveitis in the posterior segment of the eye, in 2018. Furthermore, With growing cases of infectious diseases, the prevalence of uveitis with infectious etiologies is also rising. The majority of cases occur in underdeveloped nations. According to the Indian Journal of Inflammation Research, infections cause roughly half of all uveitis cases in India. Infectious etiologies are also a major cause of ocular inflammation in developing nations. However,Steep prices of medications and side effects of the medication may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

North America is dominating the market growth of uveitis treatment, due to the early approval of pipeline drugs as compared to other regions. The rising prevalence of uveitis and associated illnesses, the growing geriatric population, and increased investments in research and development by drug manufacturing companies for creating novel therapies such as corticosteroids are all contributing to the regional market’s growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Eyepoint pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novartis AG

Bausch Health Inc.

AbbVie Inc.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alimera Science Inc.

Santen Pharmaceuticals

Clearside Biomedical inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment:

Corticosteroids

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Antifungal

Analgesics

Others

By Disease:

Anterior Uveitis

Posterior Uveitis

Intermediate Uveitis

Panuveitis

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Uveitis Therapeutics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Table of content:

Market Snapshot

Key Trends

Estimation Methodology

Research Assumption

Objective of the Study

Market Definition & Scope

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Porter’s 5 Force Model

PEST Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

