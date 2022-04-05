Photoacoustic Imaging Market 2022-2030: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

Photoacoustic Imaging Market to reach USD 208.2 billion by 2027.Photoacoustic Imaging Market is valued at approximately USD 61.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Photoacoustic imaging is a biochemical imaging method. It is used in the detection of physiological properties, such as oxygen saturation and haemoglobin concentration etc. Photoacoustic imaging is used in oncology, cardiology and angiology etc. The increasing cases of cancer have led to the adoption of Photoacoustic Imaging across the forecast period. For Instance: according to the World Health Organization in 2021, globally cancer cases are rising rapidly, it is the leading cause of death globally. In 2020, approximately 10 million deaths were accounted for. The most common causes of cancer deaths in 2020 were lung, colon and rectum, liver, stomach and breast cancer. Increasing research and development in the field of non-ionizing radiation enhances the market growth of photoacoustic imaging market.

Also, with the increasing government expenditure towards the public healthcare sector, the adoption & demand for Photoacoustic Imaging is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost and need for skilled professionals impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Photoacoustic Imaging market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market growth across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the growing cancer cases and increasing expenditure in healthcare. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as rising research activities and increasing awareness towards chronic diseases would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Photoacoustic Imaging market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Advantest Corp.

TomoWave Laboratories, Inc.

Kibero GmbH

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Seno Medical Instruments

iThera Medical GmbH

Aspectus GmbH

Vibronix Inc.

EKSPLA

illumiSonics Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Photoacoustic Tomography

Photoacoustic Microscopy

By Type:

Pre-clinical

Clinical

By Application:

Oncology

Cardiology

Angiology

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Photoacoustic Imaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

