Lymphedema Treatment Market 2022| Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, And Forecast Till 2030

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw4448

Lymphedema is a disease which occurs when the lymph vessels is not able to adequately drain lymph fluid and is usually on an arm or leg. The most common causes of lymphedema are Cancer. Increase in number of lymphedema cases globally is driving the growth for the market. For instance: according to NHS, about 200,000 suffer from lymphedema in U.K. annually. Also, increase in research and development investment for drug discovery and increasing health care expenditure is accelerating the market growth for lymphedema treatment. However, high costs of surgery impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Lymphedema Treatment market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is to dominate the market lymphedema treatment market in the forecasted period. As there is increase in prevalence of breast cancer in the region. For instance, according to the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, approximately 10 million Americans suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic diseases. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Because there is increase in incidence of breast cancer and growing patient awareness of the lymphedema treatment.

Major market player included in this report are:

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Convatec Inc.

SIGVARIS GROUP

Sanyleg Srl a socio unico

AIROS Medical, Inc.

Tactile Medical

BIOCOMPRESSION SYSTEMS

Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG

Mego Afek ltd.

ThermoTek, Cardinal Health

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Treatment Type:

Compression Therapy

Surgery

Drug Therapy

Laser Therapy

Others

By Type:

Primary Lymphedema

Secondary Lymphedema

By Affected Area:

Genital

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Others

By Age Group:

Adult

Geriatric

By Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Speciality Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Direct Tender

Pharmacy Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Lymphedema Treatment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

