Rejection of Chinese rule the general consensus in Taiwan: Foreign minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said Monday (April 4) that Taiwanese, regardless of ethnic group or political affiliation, as a whole “do not accept China's autocratic rule.”

In an interview with Greek newspaper ESTIA, Wu said that the situation in Hong Kong had made the “evil nature of the Chinese dictatorship” clear to Taiwanese. Beijing’s trampling of Hong Kong’s democracy and human rights runs counter to the "one country, two systems" that it promotes, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs cited Wu as saying in a press release.

The foreign minister pointed out that Taiwan is facing serious military threats from China in the form of gray-zone tactics, including air defense identification zone incursions. As a result, Taiwan is committed to improving its self-defense capabilities and developing asymmetric combat capabilities to build deterrence, he said.

Wu said Taiwan would hit back if China challenged the “four persistences” listed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) during her 2019 National Day address. “Taiwan will firmly safeguard its free and democratic way of life and will never succumb to China's intimidation and coercion," the foreign minister declared.

Wu said that the international community has realized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as shown by affirmations during U.S.-Japan, Japan-Australia, and U.K.-Australia summits and similar bilateral meetings. “We hope that democratic partners will continue to support Taiwan and work together to safeguard Indo-Pacific security and shared values,” Wu added.