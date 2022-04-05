Taiwan's Kang Ding-class frigates undergoing system upgrades

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Navy’s six Kang Ding-class frigates are currently undergoing upgrades to bolster their combat capabilities, military officials said on Monday (April 4).

Four of the ships have already been outfitted with new communication and steering systems, while installation on the remaining two will finish by the end of the year.

The upgrades were originally planned to be completed in 2020, but the Navy had very strict specifications for the steering system. Thus, the Navy assisted the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technology in overcoming difficulties, the Liberty Times reported.

Additionally, the Navy has implemented a combat system upgrade plan, which cost NT$43.16 billion (US$1.5 billion), for the French-built frigates. The ships’ combat systems, radars, and anti-aircraft missiles will all be replaced.

The frigates’ short-range Sea Chaparral missiles will be swapped with medium-range Sea Sword II anti-aircraft missiles in batches over a period of nine years. Military officials pointed out that after this upgrade, the ships’ air defense capabilities will be greatly improved, and their ability to preserve combat power and carry out maritime operations will significantly increase.