Chinese electronic intelligence plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (April 4), marking the third day of intrusions this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the plane.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, three Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone, including two spotter planes and one fighter jet.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into the ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 occasions over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight path of Chinese plane on April 4. (MND image)