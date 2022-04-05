Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Chinese electronic intelligence plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles to track PLAAF aircraft

  1170
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/05 09:43
Chinese Y-8 ELINT plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ELINT plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military plane flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (April 4), marking the third day of intrusions this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic intelligence plane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the plane.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

So far this month, three Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone, including two spotter planes and one fighter jet.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into the ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 occasions over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Chinese electronic intelligence plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight path of Chinese plane on April 4. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

11 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
11 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/31 20:59
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/28 11:41
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/18 09:25
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/16 10:08
13 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
13 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/03/15 10:30

Updated : 2022-04-06 04:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
New Taipei mayor urges central government to choose clear-cut COVID strategy
New Taipei mayor urges central government to choose clear-cut COVID strategy
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
University suspends in-person classes after 120-plus students attend Taiwan Music Festival
University suspends in-person classes after 120-plus students attend Taiwan Music Festival
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
'You've got 25 seconds': US Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': US Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles