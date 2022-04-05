Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bader agrees to $10.4M, 2-year contract with Cardinals

By Associated Press
2022/04/05 06:38
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) doubles in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, M...

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader (48) doubles in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, M...

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Gold Glove-winning outfielder Harrison Bader and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed to a $10.4 million, two-year contract and avoided salary arbitration.

Bader gets a $1 million signing bonus as part of the deal announced Sunday and salaries of $4.7 million in each of the next two seasons.

Bader’s 2023 salary can increase by an additional $2.25 million: $250,000 each for 350 plate appearances or 85 starts, 400-98 and 450-111, and $500,000 apiece for 500-124, 550-137 and 600-150.

He had bests of a .267 average, 16 homers and 50 RBIs in 103 games last season and has a career average of .244 with 47 homers, 147 RBIs and 40 stolen bases in parts of five seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-06 04:58 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Taiwan reports 216 local COVID cases, the most so far this year
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
New Taipei mayor urges central government to choose clear-cut COVID strategy
New Taipei mayor urges central government to choose clear-cut COVID strategy
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
University suspends in-person classes after 120-plus students attend Taiwan Music Festival
University suspends in-person classes after 120-plus students attend Taiwan Music Festival
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
New Zealand cafe receives 1 star reviews for displaying Taiwan's flag on menu
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
'You've got 25 seconds': US Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': US Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles