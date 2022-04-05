AP PHOTOS on Day 40: Ukrainians grieve, attend funerals

Nina Kirinchenko, 90, greets journalists next to her husband in part of a building that was converted as housing for 400 people, since apartments were... Nina Kirinchenko, 90, greets journalists next to her husband in part of a building that was converted as housing for 400 people, since apartments were used by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Ira Gavriluk holds her cat as she walks among the bodies of her husband, brother, and another man, who were killed outside her home in Bucha, on the o... Ira Gavriluk holds her cat as she walks among the bodies of her husband, brother, and another man, who were killed outside her home in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

The mother of 41-year-old soldier Simakov Oleksandr, strokes his face during his funeral ceremony, after he died in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter... The mother of 41-year-old soldier Simakov Oleksandr, strokes his face during his funeral ceremony, after he died in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

A dog wanders around destroyed houses and Russian military vehicles, in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) A dog wanders around destroyed houses and Russian military vehicles, in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

An elderly woman prepares to have lunch in the basement of a building that was used as housing for about 400 people, since apartments were used by Rus... An elderly woman prepares to have lunch in the basement of a building that was used as housing for about 400 people, since apartments were used by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A dead civilian with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsk... A dead civilian with his hands tied behind his back lies on the ground in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The wife, center, of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, second right, prays and mourns his death before his funeral ceremony, after he died in ac... The wife, center, of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, second right, prays and mourns his death before his funeral ceremony, after he died in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

A Ukrainian serviceman walks past the Antonov An-225 aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport i... A Ukrainian serviceman walks past the Antonov An-225 aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

A neighbor comforts Natalya, whose husband and nephew were killed by Russian forces, as she cries in her garden in Bucha, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 20... A neighbor comforts Natalya, whose husband and nephew were killed by Russian forces, as she cries in her garden in Bucha, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem L... Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy examines the site of a recent battle in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

In the courtyard of their house, Vlad Tanyuk, 6, stands near the grave of his mother Ira Tanyuk, who died because of starvation and stress due to the ... In the courtyard of their house, Vlad Tanyuk, 6, stands near the grave of his mother Ira Tanyuk, who died because of starvation and stress due to the war, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Debris covers the inside of the Mariupol theater damaged during fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republ... Debris covers the inside of the Mariupol theater damaged during fighting in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

Ruslan Mishanin, right, bids farewell to his nine year old daughter as the train leaves with his family for Poland, at the train station in Odesa, on ... Ruslan Mishanin, right, bids farewell to his nine year old daughter as the train leaves with his family for Poland, at the train station in Odesa, on Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

The wife of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, center, reacts, during his funeral ceremony, after he died in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter a... The wife of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, center, reacts, during his funeral ceremony, after he died in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church, in Lviv, western Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

The lifeless body of a man lies on a dirt path in Bucha, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) The lifeless body of a man lies on a dirt path in Bucha, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo... Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

The grisly images of battered bodies left out in the open or hastily buried led to calls for tougher sanctions against the Kremlin, namely a cutoff of fuel imports from Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left the capital, Kyiv, for his first reported trip since the war began nearly six weeks ago to see for himself what he called the “genocide” and “war crimes” in Bucha. He said dead people had been “found in barrels, basements, strangled, tortured.”

In one photo, a stunned woman clutches her cat to her chest as she stands outside a brick house, the bodies of her husband and brother lying in different parts of the yard in front of her. Another woman kneels in the mud, her hands clasped together and her face distorted in anguish as she sobs over the death of her husband.

In another, a distraught 6-year-old boy stands in front of a dirt mound covered by a simple wooden cross that marks the grave of his mother.

Ukrainians both horrified and numbed by the ongoing death and destruction buried bodies in mass graves, or attended funerals for those whose remains were identified, placed in a casket and properly mourned.

At a funeral in the western city of Lviv, a woman places a hand on her bowed head as she sobs at a church in the western city of Lviv during the funeral of her husband, a 44-year-old Ukrainian soldier who died fighting the Russians.