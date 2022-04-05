Alexa
White House nuptials: Biden granddaughter to wed this fall

By CHRIS MEGERIAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/05 05:48
Peter Neal, left, Naomi Biden and Finnegan Biden attend the Ralph Lauren Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show at the Museum of Modern Art on Tuesday, March 2...

WASHINGTON (AP) — There's going to be a rare wedding reception at the White House this fall when Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's granddaughter, celebrates her marriage to Peter Neal.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 19. Naomi Biden, 28, is a lawyer, and her fiance, Neal, 24, is in law school.

“Peter and I are endlessly grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House," she tweeted. "We can’t wait to make our commitment to one another official and for what lies ahead.”

Naomi is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle.

Michael LaRosa, press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, said the family is “still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities,” adding that more details will be announced in the coming months.

“Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House,” LaRosa said.

The last White House wedding was that of Pete Souza, President Barack Obama’s official photographer, to Patti Lease in the Rose Garden in 2013.

In 2008, Jenna Bush and Henry Hager had their wedding reception at the White House, according to the White House Historical Association.

Updated : 2022-04-05 07:26 GMT+08:00

