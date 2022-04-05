Alexa
Spanish club Alavés lets coach go with 8 games left

By Associated Press
2022/04/05 05:39
Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez, right, scores a penalty past Alaves' goalkeeper Fernando Pacheco during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico...

Alaves' team players celebrate after scoring their side's first goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Alaves at the W...

MADRID (AP) — Struggling Spanish league club Alavés said Monday it has parted ways with coach José Luis Mendilibar.

Mendilibar won only one of his 12 matches in charge of Alavés, which is in last place and six points from safety with eight matches left.

The announcement came two days after the team's 4-1 loss at defending champion Atlético Madrid, its third league defeat in a row.

Alavés' next match is Sunday at mid-table Osasuna.

The club did not announce a replacement for Mendiliba.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-05 07:26 GMT+08:00

