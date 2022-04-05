Alexa
Late penalty gives Real Sociedad 1-0 win over Espanyol

By Associated Press
2022/04/05 05:23
MADRID (AP) — Alexander Isak converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time as Real Sociedad secured a 1-0 win over Espanyol in the Spanish league on Monday.

Isak's low shot from the spot gave Sociedad its fourth win in the last six matches and left the Basque Country club closer to securing a European place next season.

Sociedad sits in sixth place with 51 points from 30 matches. It is two points behind fifth-place Real Betis and six points from Sevilla, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona, which are all tied with 57 points.

The hosts earned the penalty when Mikel Merino was fouled inside the area in stoppage time.

Sociedad had a goal by Alexander Sorloth disallowed for a foul early in the second half.

It was the first loss in four matches for Espanyol, which is in 12th place.

Real Madrid has a 12-point lead at the top of the standings.

Updated : 2022-04-05 07:25 GMT+08:00

