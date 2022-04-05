Lucknow beats Sunrisers by 12 runs in IPL

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Avesh Khan took four wickets as Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in the 2022 Indian Premier League on Monday.

Khan’s haul of 4-24 helped restrict Hyderabad to 157-9 after Lucknow put up 169-7. Lokesh Rahul and Deepak Hooda struck half-centuries for the Super Giants, who won their second consecutive game.

Put in to bat, Lucknow didn’t get the best start. Washington Sundar dismissed Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis both for 1, after they had scored half-centuries in the previous game.

Manish Pandey was out for 11 runs and Lucknow was down to 27-3 in the fifth over.

Rahul and Hooda then came together, putting on 87 runs for the fourth wicket off 61 balls.

Both batsmen scored their second half-centuries of the IPL 2022 season.

Rahul scored 68 off 50 balls, including six fours and a six. Hooda was more aggressive of the two, hitting three fours and three sixes, as he scored 51 off 33 balls.

Their partnership was instrumental in Lucknow reaching a safe total at the DY Patil Stadium.

In reply, Hyderabad lost openers Abhishek Sharma (13) and Kane Williamson (16) to Khan’s new ball spell.

Rahul Tripathi rescued Hyderabad from 38-2 and put on 44 runs with Aiden Markram (12) for the third wicket.

But Hyderabad kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Tripathi fell off Krunal Pandya’s bowling and was out caught in the deep for 44 off 30 balls in the 14th over. Pandya also snapped up Markram’s wicket.

That was a turning point as Khan teamed up with Jason Holder (3-34) to choke Hyderabad in the death overs.

Nicholas Pooran, demoted in the order, scored 34 off 24 balls, including two sixes. But Holder won their match-up for Lucknow to snuff out Hyderabad’s chances of victory.

Hyderabad has now lost both its opening games and is languishing at the bottom of the points’ table.

