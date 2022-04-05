2 slain at Indiana gas station; police shoot, wound suspect

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A man fatally shot two people Monday at a gas station in southern Indiana, then took a woman at a restaurant hostage before officers shot and wounded him as he drove toward them, authorities said.

The man was arrested Monday morning after police opened fire at the vehicle in New Albany, located across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said. The woman fell from the vehicle before it was driven toward officers.

Both the suspect and the woman were taken to a hospital in Louisville with non-life-threatening injuries.

Earlier Monday, a man and woman were slain outside a gas station in New Albany.

Huls said the suspect drove off in a SUV which somehow got damaged. He then ran into the restaurant and forced a woman there inside another vehicle, which he allegedly used to drive toward the officers. The suspect was subdued after the SUV crashed into the back of the restaurant, Huls said.