WTA Credit One Charleston Results

Monday At Family Circle Tennis Center Charleston, S.C. Purse: $1,000,000 Surface: Green clay CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ Results Monday from Credit One Charleston Open at Family Circle Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 64

Katarina Zavatska, Ukraine, def. Yuan Yue, China, 6-4, 6-2.

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, 6-4, 6-4.

Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Arianne Hartono, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-4.

Claire Liu, United States, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 6-2.

Alize Cornet (12), France, def. Alycia Parks, United States, 6-0, 7-5.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Allie Kiick, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, def. Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Gabriela Lee, Romania, 6-2, 6-3.

Amanda Anisimova (15), United States, def. Sachia Vickery, United States, 6-0, 7-5.

Zhang Shuai (16), China, def. Francesca Di Lorenzo, United States, 6-2, 6-4.