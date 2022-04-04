Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/04 22:09
AHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 64 37 20 5 2 81 200 194
Charlotte 64 37 23 4 0 78 214 182
Providence 59 30 19 4 6 70 171 158
Hershey 65 30 26 5 4 69 179 179
Hartford 62 29 26 5 2 65 183 197
WB/Scranton 65 30 27 4 4 68 184 195
Bridgeport 64 27 27 6 4 64 188 200
Lehigh Valley 63 25 27 7 4 61 169 203
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 62 39 16 6 1 85 218 169
Laval 59 31 23 3 2 67 196 192
Syracuse 64 32 24 6 2 72 200 203
Toronto 61 32 25 3 1 68 202 203
Rochester 65 32 25 5 3 72 221 240
Belleville 60 31 25 4 0 66 183 185
Cleveland 64 24 28 8 4 60 178 222
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 64 41 13 5 5 92 215 163
Manitoba 62 36 20 4 2 78 194 174
Milwaukee 67 34 25 4 4 76 201 203
Rockford 59 30 24 4 1 65 180 185
Texas 62 27 24 6 5 65 193 203
Iowa 60 25 27 5 3 58 165 181
Grand Rapids 65 27 30 6 2 62 173 201
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 58 41 12 4 1 87 215 152
Ontario 59 36 15 5 3 80 228 190
Colorado 61 35 19 4 3 77 212 181
Bakersfield 58 30 18 5 5 70 190 168
Abbotsford 59 32 21 5 1 70 197 168
San Diego 57 27 26 3 1 58 175 177
Henderson 57 26 27 3 1 56 163 180
Tucson 57 20 31 5 1 46 154 224
San Jose 60 20 36 2 2 44 181 250

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Springfield 3, Belleville 2

Lehigh Valley 4, Bridgeport 3

Manitoba 4, Toronto 3

Texas 5, Chicago 3

Syracuse 4, Providence 1

Milwaukee 3, Grand Rapids 1

Stockton 3, San Jose 1

Abbotsford 3, Laval 1

Monday's Games

Hartford at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

Rockford at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 11:30 a.m.

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Belleville at Utica, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Tucson, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.