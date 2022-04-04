Alexa
NHL Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/04 22:00
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
x-Florida 69 48 15 6 102 287 204 28-6-0 20-9-6 13-2-2
Toronto 68 44 19 5 93 258 207 25-7-2 19-12-3 11-6-0
Tampa Bay 68 43 18 7 93 228 192 21-6-5 22-12-2 12-6-2
Boston 68 43 20 5 91 217 183 22-11-2 21-9-3 14-4-1
Detroit 69 26 34 9 61 197 268 17-13-6 9-21-3 6-11-3
Buffalo 70 25 34 11 61 193 248 13-17-6 12-17-5 7-11-4
Ottawa 68 25 37 6 56 181 221 13-19-3 12-18-3 7-11-2
Montreal 69 19 39 11 49 178 262 10-19-4 9-20-7 8-10-3
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Carolina 69 45 16 8 98 230 164 25-6-4 20-10-4 12-7-1
N.Y. Rangers 70 44 20 6 94 214 185 22-7-4 22-13-2 11-7-1
Pittsburgh 70 41 19 10 92 233 188 19-10-5 22-9-5 12-6-2
Washington 69 37 22 10 84 226 202 16-15-5 21-7-5 14-6-1
N.Y. Islanders 68 32 27 9 73 190 186 18-13-4 14-14-5 11-6-2
Columbus 69 32 32 5 69 223 260 18-14-3 14-18-2 8-15-0
Philadelphia 69 22 36 11 55 179 246 13-16-6 9-20-5 6-11-4
New Jersey 69 24 39 6 54 213 258 16-15-4 8-24-2 9-12-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Colorado 69 49 14 6 104 262 189 28-4-3 21-10-3 13-5-3
Minnesota 68 43 20 5 91 252 209 24-7-2 19-13-3 10-8-1
St. Louis 68 38 20 10 86 245 201 21-9-4 17-11-6 12-5-3
Nashville 68 39 25 4 82 224 199 21-11-0 18-14-4 13-6-1
Dallas 68 39 26 3 81 201 204 21-9-1 18-17-2 13-8-2
Winnipeg 70 33 27 10 76 217 219 19-14-2 14-13-8 13-6-5
Chicago 70 24 35 11 59 188 247 11-17-6 13-18-5 4-13-6
Arizona 69 22 42 5 49 176 249 10-23-1 12-19-4 7-11-2
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
Calgary 68 40 19 9 89 238 171 21-8-7 19-11-2 10-7-2
Los Angeles 71 38 23 10 86 205 202 18-14-4 20-9-6 9-8-3
Edmonton 70 40 25 5 85 249 225 23-12-0 17-13-5 16-5-0
Vegas 71 39 28 4 82 227 210 20-13-3 19-15-1 15-5-1
Vancouver 70 32 28 10 74 198 202 14-14-6 18-14-4 8-5-6
Anaheim 71 28 31 12 68 199 230 16-16-5 12-15-7 10-9-3
San Jose 68 29 31 8 66 181 218 16-15-4 13-16-4 8-8-3
Seattle 69 22 41 6 50 182 242 12-20-3 10-21-3 5-16-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Sunday's Games

Florida 5, Buffalo 3

Ottawa 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 4, New Jersey 3

Vegas 3, Vancouver 2, OT

Minnesota 5, Washington 1

Arizona 3, Chicago 2, OT

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Edmonton 6, Anaheim 1

Seattle 4, Dallas 1

Monday's Games

Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Carolina at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Montreal at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-05 06:11 GMT+08:00

