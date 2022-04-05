Alexa
Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/04/05 02:00
Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, April 4, 2022

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;31;26;Mostly cloudy;32;26;SW;17;77%;51%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and less humid;33;22;Mostly sunny, warm;35;23;NNE;7;46%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Turning cloudy, warm;26;12;High clouds and warm;28;13;NNW;9;27%;1%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Very windy, a shower;14;13;Breezy in the p.m.;16;13;ESE;20;78%;30%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain;10;9;Rain and drizzle;12;9;WSW;23;82%;94%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow showers;4;0;Cloudy, snow showers;5;-1;SE;12;55%;98%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;36;20;Cooler with some sun;22;15;NW;15;41%;9%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;12;3;Breezy;14;-4;W;24;77%;4%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;28;21;A morning t-storm;29;22;E;8;84%;78%;3

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;18;9;Decreasing clouds;19;9;NE;8;57%;4%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun, nice;22;17;Cloudy;24;19;N;15;65%;77%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot, turning breezy;34;17;Partly sunny and hot;33;16;WNW;18;17%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;32;23;Periods of rain;31;24;SW;7;80%;99%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;34;19;Hazy sun;33;19;ESE;9;46%;3%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Clearing and warmer;34;24;Becoming cloudy;35;26;E;8;51%;44%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;12;5;Partly sunny;14;9;NW;9;50%;8%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;22;9;Sunny, nice and warm;25;7;E;15;25%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;10;1;Sunshine and milder;17;4;NE;7;53%;2%;5

Berlin, Germany;Periods of rain;7;4;Cloudy and chilly;8;6;SSW;18;69%;93%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;18;11;A little rain;19;11;SE;9;73%;85%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;E;15;44%;3%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Turning cloudy;8;4;Breezy in the a.m.;11;8;W;22;60%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;7;7;Rain and drizzle;13;8;SW;15;73%;94%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Inc. clouds;10;0;Mostly sunny;16;2;WSW;15;50%;1%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;7;0;Mostly sunny, warmer;13;4;WNW;11;58%;42%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;N;10;61%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;19;A t-storm around;29;20;NNE;9;41%;47%;12

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sun;19;7;Partly sunny;19;7;W;13;46%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;32;22;Very hot;39;26;N;9;8%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;19;15;A morning shower;18;14;WNW;18;74%;73%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;31;19;Clearing, a shower;29;18;SE;4;61%;85%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;34;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;SE;14;70%;1%;12

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;10;5;A little p.m. rain;9;8;SE;12;66%;99%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;S;10;75%;69%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and snow;7;0;A shower in the a.m.;7;-1;W;18;62%;87%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;24;18;Sunny and breezy;23;18;N;27;81%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;26;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;13;S;14;58%;5%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. shower;32;25;A t-storm around;34;25;SSE;12;66%;44%;10

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;38;22;Hazy sun and hot;39;23;WNW;13;19%;0%;9

Denver, United States;Milder;19;8;Breezy and cooler;15;-1;WNW;23;25%;30%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with some sun;38;25;Mostly sunny and hot;38;24;SSW;15;53%;2%;11

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;35;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;SSE;7;67%;74%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Increasingly windy;13;7;Cloudy with a shower;14;5;WSW;31;70%;97%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;27;10;Sunny and very warm;28;12;NNE;13;26%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Very windy, rain;13;12;Rain;15;13;ESE;29;80%;100%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;SSE;7;59%;13%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;An afternoon shower;25;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;ENE;8;72%;57%;7

Havana, Cuba;An afternoon shower;31;22;Mostly sunny;32;23;SSE;14;62%;27%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;2;0;Snow and rain;2;-4;W;27;84%;99%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Afternoon t-storms;33;25;Rain and a t-storm;33;25;WNW;8;69%;86%;9

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Sunny and delightful;27;17;E;8;54%;2%;11

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;28;22;A p.m. shower or two;27;21;NE;17;64%;75%;4

Hyderabad, India;Warm with sunshine;38;24;Hazy sun;37;23;SE;11;32%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot, becoming breezy;34;19;Hot, becoming breezy;35;19;N;16;24%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;A brief p.m. shower;14;7;A little a.m. rain;13;5;NE;11;87%;80%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;SSW;10;75%;80%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot this morning;36;25;Nice with sunshine;32;25;N;12;45%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Rain and a t-storm;18;12;Mostly sunny, warmer;23;14;N;11;65%;7%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;26;8;Not as warm;20;8;NNW;9;24%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;34;23;Warm, turning breezy;36;24;WNW;19;48%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;28;16;Sunny and beautiful;29;16;WSW;9;55%;2%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with sunshine;44;28;Hot with hazy sun;43;27;N;15;12%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;7;0;Morning rain, breezy;8;5;W;20;58%;87%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;30;26;Partly sunny, windy;31;26;E;32;58%;28%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;32;24;Decreasing clouds;32;24;SW;9;65%;44%;11

Kolkata, India;Nice with some sun;33;28;Mostly sunny;33;27;S;19;54%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;N;8;74%;87%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;11;3;Brief p.m. showers;13;3;E;10;69%;77%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Hot with clearing;34;26;A t-storm around;34;27;SSW;11;66%;55%;13

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;21;17;Nice with some sun;22;17;SSE;12;78%;30%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Winds subsiding;16;9;A little a.m. rain;12;7;NNE;19;71%;66%;3

London, United Kingdom;A shower;15;10;Breezy in the p.m.;14;8;WSW;21;68%;69%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;23;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;16;E;10;54%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;More sun than clouds;32;25;Clearing;31;25;S;12;70%;33%;4

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;13;3;A little a.m. rain;10;3;SW;8;53%;62%;2

Male, Maldives;Brilliant sunshine;33;28;Plenty of sun;33;28;S;10;60%;10%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;A morning t-storm;29;24;ENE;7;84%;81%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clearing, less humid;34;27;A couple of showers;32;27;NE;11;55%;91%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;20;10;Mostly cloudy;20;14;SSE;12;64%;21%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sunshine;29;13;Partly sunny, nice;29;13;SW;12;19%;0%;11

Miami, United States;Drenching t-storms;27;24;Breezy in the a.m.;28;26;SSE;21;72%;15%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Breezy in the p.m.;5;-1;Morning rain, breezy;6;-1;WNW;24;80%;85%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;39;26;Mostly sunny;34;26;ESE;17;60%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;Sunny and pleasant;23;12;N;10;70%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;9;1;Partly sunny;10;2;N;0;50%;5%;5

Moscow, Russia;Turning sunny;4;-3;Afternoon flurries;5;1;S;18;64%;91%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;32;27;Hazy sun and humid;34;28;S;11;65%;4%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;Breezy in the p.m.;29;16;NNE;17;49%;32%;12

New York, United States;Breezy this morning;13;7;A little p.m. rain;13;9;E;11;53%;99%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;27;11;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;12;SSE;12;39%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and mild;6;2;Clouds and sun, mild;10;3;S;16;75%;1%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;An afternoon shower;20;6;Partly sunny, warmer;18;9;NE;9;52%;0%;8

Oslo, Norway;Snow, rain mixing in;2;-3;Variable cloudiness;6;-6;NW;10;38%;25%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;10;-1;Increasing clouds;11;2;E;11;56%;8%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Inc. clouds;32;26;Mostly cloudy;32;27;ESE;20;67%;31%;5

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NW;8;81%;55%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain;26;24;Afternoon showers;30;23;ENE;13;73%;91%;10

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;10;8;A shower or two;16;7;W;13;73%;81%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;25;15;Sunny and beautiful;25;16;ESE;15;51%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A few p.m. showers;31;24;Showers around;32;25;NNE;13;67%;97%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;NNW;15;72%;58%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;31;21;A shower in places;33;20;ESE;12;50%;44%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy, not as cold;7;3;Cloudy with a shower;11;8;WSW;20;65%;85%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Nice with sunshine;17;2;Increasing clouds;18;3;SSW;14;51%;5%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A heavy shower;20;10;Afternoon showers;21;11;SW;12;66%;98%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Cooler with rain;15;10;Windy, p.m. rain;18;11;SW;30;68%;96%;7

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;SE;13;68%;93%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain/snow showers;5;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-4;NNE;15;58%;80%;3

Riga, Latvia;Rain and snow;5;2;Snow and rain;5;0;SW;29;64%;96%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;23;A t-storm around;30;24;WNW;14;75%;64%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;Sunny and hot;37;22;SE;11;6%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A couple of showers;14;1;Mostly sunny, warmer;18;3;S;10;65%;33%;6

Saint Petersburg, Russia;An afternoon shower;7;2;Showers of rain/snow;6;-2;S;17;68%;96%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;17;10;Mostly sunny;19;10;WNW;16;55%;1%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;24;18;Humid with a t-storm;26;18;ENE;12;78%;93%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;28;23;Partly sunny, breezy;29;23;ESE;21;69%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;22;18;Humid with a shower;23;18;SW;9;94%;67%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;26;12;Sunny and nice;25;12;ENE;12;10%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;27;11;Sunny and nice;27;11;SW;8;31%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;32;21;A shower in places;31;20;ENE;10;74%;66%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Breezy this morning;15;5;Partly sunny;16;5;W;11;51%;30%;5

Seattle, United States;A couple of t-storms;10;6;Clouds and sun;12;2;ESE;11;56%;35%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;17;1;Clouding up;15;4;SW;10;46%;0%;7

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, warm;19;11;Cloudy;16;11;SSE;12;72%;29%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;31;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;8;72%;69%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;10;1;Decreasing clouds;15;2;S;6;56%;7%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;E;19;63%;58%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow and rain;4;-3;Cold;2;-6;WNW;23;55%;25%;2

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;27;16;Nice with sunshine;25;18;E;14;66%;74%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;23;17;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;17;E;18;64%;6%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, then rain;4;0;Windy, p.m. snow;3;-3;WNW;33;81%;98%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;28;13;Sunny and very warm;29;16;ENE;8;30%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;19;5;A shower in the p.m.;17;7;NW;14;37%;87%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, warm;29;17;Warm with some sun;27;16;N;18;11%;0%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;Clouds and sunshine;28;19;E;8;40%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;18;7;Mostly sunny;20;5;NE;8;51%;24%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;11;9;Partly sunny;15;11;SE;20;76%;7%;5

Toronto, Canada;Thickening clouds;6;2;A morning shower;7;5;ENE;19;80%;41%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Warmer;29;18;Not as warm;23;18;ESE;12;61%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Partly sunny;19;14;SE;14;68%;7%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;12;-8;Cloudy;8;-8;NW;15;39%;43%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;9;6;Mostly sunny;11;2;NNW;14;48%;27%;5

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;10;5;Cloudy and breezy;11;8;W;25;59%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;29;18;Partly sunny;32;20;ESE;8;47%;26%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;6;1;Snow and rain;6;-1;W;23;79%;87%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Morning snow showers;8;2;Cloudy and chilly;8;3;WSW;29;58%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;19;17;Rain and drizzle;21;18;NNW;40;84%;98%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;25;Clouds and sun, warm;36;26;WSW;9;46%;30%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;24;5;Partly sunny, cooler;18;10;ENE;10;34%;9%;5

Updated : 2022-04-05 06:09 GMT+08:00

