Shanyuan beach in eastern Taiwan open until Sept. 30

1.5 km-long sandy beach an excellent place for water activities: Taiwan Tourism Bureau

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/04 21:00
(Taitung County Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Shanyuan beach in Taitung County is open now until Sept. 30.

The Taitung County Government said in a press release issued on Monday (April 4) that a security patrol team will be on duty at the beach from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily to enhance safety for people engaging in water activities, CNA reported.

Located 12 kilometers north of Taitung City, the 1.5 km-long sandy beach is an excellent place for water activities such as sailing, surfing, windsurfing and swimming, and the coral reefs at the northern and southern ends of the beach are popular with divers, according to Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau.

Taitung County Tourism Department Director Yu Ming-shun (余明勳) said that a surfing event will be held at Shanyuan in May.
