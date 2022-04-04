Alexa
New Taipei mayor urges central government to choose clear-cut COVID strategy

Central government should face fact that eradicating virus impossible: Hou

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/04 15:26
New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (center) (New Taipei City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) on Monday (April 4) urged the central government to either opt for a “zero COVID” policy or “live with the virus” and face up to the fact that it is impossible to eliminate it.

As the virus has been spreading in communities across Taiwan for some time now, it’s impossible to achieve zero COVID in the country, CNA quoted Hou as saying. “Since it’s impossible to be COVID free, the government should decide whether to continue to pursue zero Covid or live with the virus,” he added.

The mayor said these two options are totally different approaches and entail totally different strategies. The central government should make a clear-cut decision so that enforcement of epidemic prevention will be easier, he added.
Hou You-yi
zero Covid
living with the virus
New Taipei City

Updated : 2022-04-05 05:57 GMT+08:00

