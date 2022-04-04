Alexa
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases

142 imported cases also confirmed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/04 14:26
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (April) announced 275 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 133 are local and 142 imported.

The CECC pointed out that the local cases include 64 males and 69 females between under five and 100 years of age.

The imported cases include 78 males and 63 females, with the sex of one still under investigation. They range in age from under five to 80 and arrived between March 7 and Sunday ( April 3).

Among these 142, 18 arrived from Vietnam; 14 from Indonesia; six from the U.S.; four from China; three each from Australia, Thailand, and Malaysia; two each from France, Cambodia, Singapore, and Hong Kong; and one each from the Philippines, Germany, Ireland, Japan, India, and South Korea. The origins of the other 77 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 24,585 cases of COVID-19, including 8,084 imported ones, while 853 people have succumbed to the disease.
