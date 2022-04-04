Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC reportedly eyeing Q1 2023 for equipment move-in at Arizona fab

Phoenix plant expected to begin volume production in Q1 2024

  837
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/04 14:22
TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is reportedly planning to start moving equipment into its Arizona fab during the first quarter next year.

According to the Commercial Times, TSMC’s Fab 21, currently under construction in Phoenix, is expected to produce 5 nm, 5 nm enhanced, and 4 nm chips once complete. The fab will initially have a monthly capacity of 20,000 wafers, and TSMC has estimated volume production will begin during the first quarter of 2024.

Nikkei reported in February that construction on TSMC’s Arizona facility was three to six months behind schedule. TSMC had originally planned to have equipment installed around September this year.

Sources told Nikkei that the construction delays were due to labor shortages and fluctuations in COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Difficulties acquiring different types of licenses also added to the delays, per Nikkei.

But since the Taiwanese chipmaker gave itself a buffer in its construction timeline, the delays were not expected to affect the production schedule for the Arizona plant.

Besides the Phoenix facility, TSMC is also planning to build another fab in Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture through a joint-venture between TSMC, Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, and Denso. Construction is set to begin this year, with commercial production expected to start by the end of 2024.

The Kumamoto fab will produce 22/28 nm chips in addition to 12/16 nm silicon and have a monthly capacity of 55,000 wafers. It is expected to produce chips used in image sensors and microcontrollers.
TSMC Arizona
TSMC Fab 21
TSMC Japan

RELATED ARTICLES

American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
American TSMC employee reveals culture clash at Arizona fab
2022/02/16 13:14
Arizona foundry being built by Taiwan's TSMC delayed by labor shortage
Arizona foundry being built by Taiwan's TSMC delayed by labor shortage
2022/02/16 12:00
Taiwan’s TSMC ups Japan chip facility investment with Denso addition
Taiwan’s TSMC ups Japan chip facility investment with Denso addition
2022/02/16 09:32
Kumamoto's Kikuyo township considers extended roads, redrawn rail lines for TSMC fab
Kumamoto's Kikuyo township considers extended roads, redrawn rail lines for TSMC fab
2022/02/09 12:55
Taiwan green lights TSMC facility in Japan
Taiwan green lights TSMC facility in Japan
2021/12/21 11:40

Updated : 2022-04-05 05:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent