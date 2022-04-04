Uveitis Therapeutics Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2030 | Bausch Health Inc., AbbVie Inc.

Uveitis Therapeutics Market to reach USD 0.79 billion by 2027. Uveitis Therapeutics Market is valued approximately at USD 0.53 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Uveitis treatment is used to cure the middle layer of tissues in the eyewall uvea. Various type of drugs is used in the treatment of Uveitis such as cycloplegic agents, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial drugs, immunotherapy & targeted therapies, and others are used in treatment of uveitis. The market growth is driven by the key factors such as rise in awareness among patient population adopting advanced therapeutics and increased R&D efforts for the discovery of novel medicines. For instance, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA clearance for YUTIQ, an implant used to treat non-infectious uveitis in the posterior segment of the eye, in 2018. Furthermore, With growing cases of infectious diseases, the prevalence of uveitis with infectious etiologies is also rising. The majority of cases occur in underdeveloped nations. According to the Indian Journal of Inflammation Research, infections cause roughly half of all uveitis cases in India. Infectious etiologies are also a major cause of ocular inflammation in developing nations. However,Steep prices of medications and side effects of the medication may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.
North America is dominating the market growth of uveitis treatment, due to the early approval of pipeline drugs as compared to other regions. The rising prevalence of uveitis and associated illnesses, the growing geriatric population, and increased investments in research and development by drug manufacturing companies for creating novel therapies such as corticosteroids are all contributing to the regional market’s growth.
Major market player included in this report are:
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Eyepoint pharmaceuticals Inc.
Novartis AG
Bausch Health Inc.
AbbVie Inc.
Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Alimera Science Inc.
Santen Pharmaceuticals
Clearside Biomedical inc.
Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Treatment:
Corticosteroids
Antibiotics
Antivirals
Antifungal
Analgesics
Others
By Disease:
Anterior Uveitis
Posterior Uveitis
Intermediate Uveitis
Panuveitis
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.
