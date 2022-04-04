Automotive Embedded Telematics Market  : Research Consumption, Share, Size, and Future Demand 2030

Automotive Embedded Telematics Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Automotive Embedded Telematics Market by region.

Automotive embedded telematics is a technology developed out of the rapid expansion of the internet in the past few decades. Embedded telematics systems have been widely used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles for fleet management, and many other applications. Increasing road accidents and vehicle mishaps, mergers & acquisitions for product innovation have led to the adoption of Automotive embedded telematics across the forecast period. For Instance: In February 2019, Omnitracs LLC announced the partnership with Red Hat to upgrade its cloud-based fleet management platform, Omnitracs One, to accelerate the development of new capabilities enabled by technology from the open-source specialist. Also, with the surge in demand for fleet management solutions in logistics sector, the adoption & demand for Automotive embedded telematics is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of automotive embedded telematics impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global Automotive Embedded Telematics market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in road accidents and passenger security offered by advanced technology and increased research and development initiatives. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Embedded Telematics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

MiX Telematics

Teletrac Navman Group

Omnitracs

Autotrac

Fleetmatics

Masternaut Limited

Digicore Technologies

TomTom Telematics BV

Telogis

Trimble Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Information And Navigation

Remote Diagnostics

Safety And Security

Entertainment

By Vehicle type:

Passenger Car

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Embedded Telematics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

