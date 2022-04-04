Telecom Services Market Sales Analysis, Technological Innovations and Competitive Landscape to 2030 | Verizon Communications Inc., China Mobile Ltd.

Telecom Services Market is valued approximately USD 1581.77 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Telecom Services Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players.

Telecom Services Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Telecom Services Market.

Telecom Services may include internet, television, and networking for businesses and homes. The growing consumer preferences towards new communication services, technological advancement such as 5G technology, software defined networking (SDN) and Network functions virtualizations (NFV) and the rising demand for more convenient communication services are the major drivers for the telecommunication services market. According to the report of India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in November 2018, the total number of wireless subscribers stood at 1,171,76 million as well as tele density reached at 89.54% which is fivefold form 18.23% in 2017. as compared However, high capital requirement for setting up telecom services, high set up cost and government regulations towards the telecom services impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, the growing demand of high speed data and communication services is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Telecom Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the business installing 5G networks to enhance bandwidth connectivity to access faster data and installing 5G small cell network and private LTE. Whereas, North America is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing consumer demand for the new advancement in the Telecom Services market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT)

China Mobile Ltd.

Deutsche Telekom AG

SoftBank Group Corp.

China Telecom Corp Ltd.

Telefonica SA

Vodafone Group

KT Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fixed Voice Services

Fixed Internet Access Services

Mobile Voice Services

Mobile data services

Pay TV Services

Machine-to-Machine (Mobile IoT) Services

By Transmission:

Wireline

Wireless

By End Use:

Consumer/Residential

Business

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Government & Defence,

Education

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Telecom Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Telecom Services Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Telecom Services Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Telecom Services Market, by Transmission, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Telecom Services Market, by End Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Telecom Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Telecom Services Market Dynamics

3.1. Telecom Services Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Growing consumer preferences

3.1.3. Rising demand for more convenient communication services

3.1.4. Market Challenges

3.1.5. High setting up cost

3.1.6. Government Regulations

3.1.7. Market Opportunities

3.1.8. Growing demand of high speed data

3.1.9. Growing demand high speed communication

Chapter 4. Global Telecom Services Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Telecom Services Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Telecom Services Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Telecom Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Telecom Services Market, Sub Segment Analysi

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

