Smart Bathroom Market Share Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2030

The global Smart Bathroom Market size is anticipated to reach USD 9775.4 million by 2026. In 2017, the smart toilet segment dominated the overall market followed by touchless faucets. The North American region dominated the global market, in terms of revenue in 2017.

The growing demand for automation along with increasing costs associated with energy use increases the demand for Smart Bathroom solutions. The increasing integration of smart bathrooms in the development of smart homes, along with government regulations regarding energy use and emissions support the market growth. The rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT), and smart devices boosts the adoption of smart bathroom solutions. Other factors driving the market growth include growing penetration of mobile devices, technological advancements, and adoption of home automation solutions. New emerging markets, emerging consumer demographics, and increasing awareness among consumers regarding efficient energy use would provide growth opportunities for Smart Bathroom industry in the coming years.

There has been an increasing use of digital faucets to conserve water and energy. Digital faucets decrease tap flow and manage digital temperature-control settings, conserving money and water. It uses infrared tap technology to monitor the user and turn off upon sensing removal of user’s hands from under the faucet. It uses programmable features, such as timed shower setting or a teeth-brushing option that runs for an allotted time frame.

Google has filed patents to enhance its offerings in this industry. The patents exhibit toilet seats and bath mats with embedded sensors with the capability to measure heart rate and body electrical patterns. It also describes a non-invasive camera in the bathroom mirror to detect skin color. These features provide health updates to users to monitor health regularly.

The primary factors driving the market growth in the North American region include established telecommunication industry and cloud infrastructure, rising penetration of mobile devices, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D. The introduction of favorable government regulations regarding energy usage and emissions, and rising awareness regarding use of energy efficient equipment boost the market in North America. The increasing concerns regarding personal hygiene, high disposable incomes, increasing development of smart homes, and growing adoption of connected devices and IoT further increase the demand of Smart Bathrooms in the region.

The well-known companies profiled in the smart bathroom market report include Toto Ltd, Masco Corporation, Kohler Co., Duravit AG, Roca Sanitario S.A, Bradley Corporation, American Standard Brands, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd., Delta Faucet Company, and LIXIL Group Corporation. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders in the smart bathroom industry to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

The global smart bathroom market on the basis of product, component, end-user and region:

Smart Bathroom Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Smart Windows

Smart Toilets

Touch-less Faucets

Soaking Tubs

Others

Smart Bathroom Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Hardware

Software

Services

Smart Bathroom End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Residential

Non-Residential

Smart Bathroom Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U. S.

Canada

Europe

U. K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

Philippines

Indonesia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Oman

South Africa

Rest of MEA

