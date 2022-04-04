Mobile Money Market 2021 Segment Overview, Company Profiles, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2030

Mobile Money Market is valued approximately at USD 3.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Mobile Money Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Mobile Money Market.

. Mobile money is a technology that allows a user to spend, receive and store money in a virtual form, also called mobile wallet, which is associated to user’s mobile number, and service provider. Rising number of smartphones users, initiatives taken by government for promotion of cashless economy, internet coverage in rural areas, adoption of mobile money application, easy interface of mobile payment applications and expansion of mobile money services in different areas worldwide by big market players are factors that leads market growth. For Instance, in October 2019, Airtel Africa made a collaboration with Mastercard, which make them able to offer mobile money services across 14 African countries. With the help of Mastercard virtual cards Airtel Money customers who do not have a bank account will be able to make payments to local and global online merchants accepting Mastercard cards. However, lack of internet coverage in some developing countries impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, constantly increasing mobile phone subscribers is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Mobile Money market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological advancement in Europe along with Africa’s underbanked population. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increase in number of smartphones users due to which operators get an opportunity to come with advance mobile wallet services would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile Money market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Vodafone Idea Limited

Google LLC

Orange S.A.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

Mastercard, Inc

Fiserve, Inc.

Bharti Airtel Limited

Gemalto

Alipay

Paytm Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Transaction mode:

Point of Sale

Mobile Apps

QR Codes

Internet Payments

SMS and STK/USSD Payments

Direct Carrier Billing

Mobile Banking

By Nature of Payment:

Person to Person

Person to Business

Business to Person

Business to Business

By Application:

Money Transfers

Bill Payments

Airtime Transfers and Top-ups

Travel and Ticketing

Merchandise and Coupons

By Type of Payments:

Remote Payments

Proximity Payments

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Money Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Mobile Money Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Mobile Money Market, by Transaction mode, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Mobile Money Market, by Nature of Payment, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Mobile Money Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Mobile Money Market, by Type of Payments, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

