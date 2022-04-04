Mobile VPN Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

The global mobile VPN market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 19% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Smartphone VPN services are helpful in protecting the user’s internet activities. People share various sensitive information that could hackers usually target. Thus, VPNs help secure sharing of the data.

The global mobile VPN market is expected to gain traction in the upcoming years, owing to the booming requirement for remote accessibility and the growing work-from-home trend. Such factors are up scaling the demand for secure access to protect sensitive data from fraud. Moreover, the use of wireless devices has helped business organizations in improving their productivity and operations.

The key industry players are fueling the growth of the market by investing in the development of cost-efficient security systems.

Moreover, mobile devices are not limited to window devices. The advent of blackberry, android, iPhone, and Mac has increased their adoption among employees. Thus, it has spurred the demand for mobile VPN products and services throughout the world. Furthermore, growing cyber crimes and threats related to that are boosting the adoption of mobile VPN globally. As a result, these factors would positively impact the growth of the global mobile VPN market during the forecast period.

Real-time applications, including voice over IP (VoIP), video conferencing and business-critical bank applications would grow the demand for VPN solutions during the forecast period.

However, high expenses related to the mobile virtual private network forecasts restrain the growth of the global mobile VPN market during the forecast period.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America has been presenting a major contribution to the growth of the global mobile VPN market. The region is expected to hold the major share because of the excessive adoption of mobile devices amongst the population. In addition, business organizations have also been utilizing VPN devices to improve the overall experience of customers.

Apart from that, the mobile VPN market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to record a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The region is witnessing increasing demand for these products, owing to the strong encryption systems benefits. It helps businesses protect important data at the time of transmission.

COVID-19 Impact

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the demand for mobile VPN. Various businesses had to restart their operations through Internet-based services. Thus, it consequently amplified the adoption of mobile VPNs. The sudden growth in the mobility trend and the necessity for ubiquitous access raised the demand for VPNs.

Competition in The Market

Smith Micro Software Inc. (United States)

IBM Corporation (United States)

Columbitech (Europe)

Radio IP Software Inc. (Canada)

Cisco Systems Inc. (United States)

Anthasoft S.A. De C.V.

Techstep Technology (Europe)

Netmotion Software, Inc. (United States)

Check Point Software Technologies Limited. (Asia)

Other prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Distribution Channel

VARs

Direct Sales

Online

Partners or Distributors

By End-User

Military

Telecommunications

Healthcare

Mining

Financial

Government

Utilities

Oil and Gas

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

