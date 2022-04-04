Call Center AI Market Type, Application and Region – Global Trends and Forecast to 2030

The global call center AI market was calculated at US$ 797 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9289 million by 2030. The market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol193

Factors Influencing

Several key factors have fueled the growth of the global call center AI market. These factors include an increase in the number of call centers globally, a rising focus on customer satisfaction, and an increase in demand for value-added customer support services.

Apart from that, advancements in imaging technologies and increasing adoption of AI solutions in retail, BFSI, healthcare, and telecom are likely to boost the growth of the global call center AI market during the forecast period.

The cost-effectiveness and flexibility due to cloud-based services would contribute to the expansion of the global call center AI market. In comparison to on-premises solutions, the majority of call center AI solutions prefer cloud because it offers benefits such as lower installation and maintenance costs, more scalability, access to real-time data, and improved business efficiency. Thus, the global call center AI market would grow significantly during the analysis period.

However, a lack of supervised learning would slow down the growth of the global call center AI market.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America would contribute to the global call center AI market by holding the maximum share during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the presence of prominent players in the region, growing investments and advancements, and increasing adoption of AI in call centers. Apart from that, rising demand for automated work operations in call centers would further enhance the growth of the global call center AI market during the forecast period. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing IT investments in developing countries and the growing presence of call centers in the region.

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol193

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Various call centers had to shut their activities for a short period of time. However, as the companies shifted to work from home mode, the adoption of technology increased with the innovation.

Organizations have taken the initiative to make chatbot innovations more customer-centric, and operators have shifted their focus to COVID-19.

Google announced the expansion of its Google Cloud rapid reaction virtual agent. During a pandemic, this rapid reaction virtual agent allows users to call and execute a customized contact community AI virtual specialist to respond to client queries that may arise due to a congested network on a visit, voice, and social channels.

Competition in the Market

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Cogito Corporation

SmartAction LLC

Five9 Inc.

Avaya Inc.

NICE inContact

Talkdesk Inc.

Zendesk Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Haptik Inc.

SAP SE.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Computer Platform

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol193

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol193

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/