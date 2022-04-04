Security Policy Management Market Type, Application and Region – Global Trends and Forecast to 2030

The global security policy management market size was US$ 1.5 billion in 2021. The global security policy management market is forecast to grow to US$ 1.93 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Security Policy Management is the method that includes guidelines to protect the IT assets of a particular organization. The system enhances the data protection of the organization and mitigates cyber threats.

Factors Influencing

The global security policy management market is forecast to witness tremendous growth during the study period due to increasing requirements for data security from various verticals, including BFSI, government, and public utilities, healthcare, etc.

Moreover, the need to reduce dependency on human processes is increasing on a regular basis as it includes the chances of human error. Thus, the global security policy management market will grow significantly during the forecast period.

The growing era of business digitalization and the risk associated with data theft is forecast to propel the growth of the global security policy management market.

The market is witnessing increasing demand for security policy management from the commercial sector due to rapidly rising cross-communication and data sharing activities.

Increasing research and development activities and investments pertaining to the development of efficient security policies will accelerate the market growth during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic introduced various challenges to the security policy management market. However, the demand for networking and travels, smart infrastructure, robotics applications, and sensor-based devices is forecast to increase rapidly. Thus, the global security policy management market will witness favorable growth opportunities across various verticals, such as BFSI, energy, healthcare, etc.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of geography, the global security policy management market is forecast to witness high growth opportunities in North America. The region is forecast to hold the largest share due to the increasing penetration of digital technologies across all verticals. In addition, Asia Pacific is forecast to emerge as a rapidly growing region, owing to the increasing urbanization and industrialization and growing focus of key players towards the development of smart and efficient technology.

Market Segmentation

The global security policy management market segmentation focuses on market components, product type, organization size, vertical, and region.

On the basis of Components

Solution

Services

Professional services

Managed services

On the basis of Product Type

Network policy management

Compliance and auditing

Change management

Vulnerability assessment

On the basis of Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

On the basis of Vertical

BFSI

Government and public utilities

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Others (Travel and Hospitality, Education, and Media and Entertainment)

Insight by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

Cisco

Micro Focus

Palo Alto Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

McAfee

Juniper Networks

Firemon

HelpSystems

AlgoSec

Tufin

CoNetrix

iManage

Odyssey Consultants

OPAQ Networks

Enterprise Integration

Skybox Security

Other prominent players

