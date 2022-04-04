Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Man killed in traffic accident on Taiwan’s north coast

Owner of coffee truck dies after being stuck by high-speed vehicle

  1988
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/04 12:23
Man killed in traffic accident on Taiwan’s north coast

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was killed while crossing the road in New Taipei’s Jinshan District when a car hit him at high speed on Sunday evening (April 3).

CNA reported that the accident occurred on Provincial Highway 2 near the 39-kilometer marker. The victim was a 63-year-old man surnamed Chao (趙), the owner of a nearby coffee truck.

The force of the collision sent Chao flying, causing severe injuries. An ambulance arrived and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.

The vehicle’s hood and front left side were badly damaged, and the windshield was also cracked.

CNA cited the police as saying the driver, a 25-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳), was confirmed to be sober. He was making his way home from Jinshan when the accident occurred.

The police have marked the scene and will review surveillance footage to investigate details of the incident. They urged drivers to always exercise caution on the road and drive at a speed that allows them to slow down in time when necessary, and pedestrians should cross roads via crosswalks and follow signals to ensure safety.
accident
Provincial Highway 2
New Taipei City

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei mayor urges central government to choose clear-cut COVID strategy
New Taipei mayor urges central government to choose clear-cut COVID strategy
2022/04/04 15:26
Rail chaos demolition workers post bail in south Taiwan
Rail chaos demolition workers post bail in south Taiwan
2022/04/03 10:08
Demolition violations named as cause of Taiwan high-speed rail chaos
Demolition violations named as cause of Taiwan high-speed rail chaos
2022/04/02 19:28
Cement plant accident disrupts Taiwan high-speed rail traffic on holiday eve
Cement plant accident disrupts Taiwan high-speed rail traffic on holiday eve
2022/04/01 19:37
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
Former Pegatron VP found dead in Taiwan mountains
2022/03/30 13:57

Updated : 2022-04-05 05:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent