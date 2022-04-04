Man killed in traffic accident on Taiwan’s north coast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man was killed while crossing the road in New Taipei’s Jinshan District when a car hit him at high speed on Sunday evening (April 3).

CNA reported that the accident occurred on Provincial Highway 2 near the 39-kilometer marker. The victim was a 63-year-old man surnamed Chao (趙), the owner of a nearby coffee truck.

The force of the collision sent Chao flying, causing severe injuries. An ambulance arrived and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m.

The vehicle’s hood and front left side were badly damaged, and the windshield was also cracked.

CNA cited the police as saying the driver, a 25-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳), was confirmed to be sober. He was making his way home from Jinshan when the accident occurred.

The police have marked the scene and will review surveillance footage to investigate details of the incident. They urged drivers to always exercise caution on the road and drive at a speed that allows them to slow down in time when necessary, and pedestrians should cross roads via crosswalks and follow signals to ensure safety.