Hong Kong's Carrie Lam will not seek a second term

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Monday she would not seek a second five-year term.

"There’s only one consideration and that is family. I have told everyone before that family is my first priority in terms of my consideration. They think it’s time for me to go home," Lam told a regular press briefing.

She said she had informed China's leaders about her decision.

Hong Kong''s leadership election was due to take place on May 8.

The city's chief secretary John Lee, the No. 2 official in the global financial hub, is the front runner to take over from Lam.

A 1,500-member election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists will choose the chief executive, with all candidates having to secure sufficient backing from these members in the nomination period running through April 16

Lam, a former civil servant was sworn into office as chief executive by Chinese President Xi Jinping on 1 July 2017.

lo/rs (AP, Reuters)