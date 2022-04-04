Alexa
Force beats out NHRA royalty in the Four-Wide Nationals

By Associated Press
2022/04/04 09:59
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittany Force beat out three other world champions to pick up her first NHRA win of the season at the Four-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The 2017 world champion had a run of 3.718-seconds at 338.00 mph in the championship quad of Top Fuel, topping four-time defending world champ Steve Torrence, Tony Schumacher and Antron Brown.

“This is huge for our team,” Force said after her 12th career win. “It was not easy out there and we faced tough competition all day, but we’re excited to get a win like this. You look at that final quad and to get that win, that’s really something to be proud of.”

Ron Capps won the Funny Car — his first since becoming a team owner this season. He went 3.914 at 331.20 in the final round.

Erica Enders won the Pro Stock for her second win of the season and ninth in Las Vegas, which is the most in NHRA history. She went 6.668 at 206.32 in her Chevrolet Camaro.

