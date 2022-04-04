Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rocks south Taiwan

Level 4 shock waves felt in Kaohsiung

  1271
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/04 11:04
(Central Weather Bureau image)

(Central Weather Bureau image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted south Taiwan at 9:50 a.m. this morning (April 4), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the earthquake was 58.5 kilometers north-northeast of Kaohsiung City Hall at a focal depth of 8.4 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Kaohsiung and as a 3 in Tainan, Chiayi County, and Yunlin County. An intensity level of 2 was reported in Chiayi City and Nantou County; a lesser intensity level of 1 was felt in Pingtung County, Taitung County, Hualien County, Changhua County, Taichung City, and Miaoli County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rocks south Taiwan
(Central Weather Bureau image)
earthquake
quake
Kaohsiung

RELATED ARTICLES

Cement plant accident disrupts Taiwan high-speed rail traffic on holiday eve
Cement plant accident disrupts Taiwan high-speed rail traffic on holiday eve
2022/04/01 19:37
Kaohsiung’s green potential
Kaohsiung’s green potential
2022/04/01 10:06
Earthquake rocks east Taiwan, TRA to consider installing automatic train control
Earthquake rocks east Taiwan, TRA to consider installing automatic train control
2022/03/28 17:52
Minor earthquakes jolt east, central Taiwan
Minor earthquakes jolt east, central Taiwan
2022/03/27 10:10
Taiwan reports new COVID cases from factory clusters in New Taipei, Kaohsiung
Taiwan reports new COVID cases from factory clusters in New Taipei, Kaohsiung
2022/03/26 14:53

Updated : 2022-04-05 05:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent