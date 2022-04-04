Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rocks south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted south Taiwan at 9:50 a.m. this morning (April 4), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the earthquake was 58.5 kilometers north-northeast of Kaohsiung City Hall at a focal depth of 8.4 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The earthquake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Kaohsiung and as a 3 in Tainan, Chiayi County, and Yunlin County. An intensity level of 2 was reported in Chiayi City and Nantou County; a lesser intensity level of 1 was felt in Pingtung County, Taitung County, Hualien County, Changhua County, Taichung City, and Miaoli County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.



(Central Weather Bureau image)