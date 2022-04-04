HSBC MPF Wins Eight Accolades at 2021 Benchmark Fund of The Year Awards

In recognition of its leading performance in investment strategy and corporate governance

MPF Trustee Awards - Corporate Governance Award - Best-In-Class

Top MPF Fund Awards - Default Investment Strategy - Core Accumulation Fund – Best-In-Class

MPF Fund Investment Manager Awards

– Asia Pacific Equity - Best-In-Class

– Aggressive Mixed Assets (81%-100% Equity) - Best-In-Class

– ESG integration - Best-In-Class

– Greater China Equity – Outstanding Achiever

– Global Fixed Income – Outstanding Achiever

HSBC MPF was also shortlisted as top three finalists for MPF Trustee of the Year and MPF Fund Investment Manager of the Year

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 4 April 2022 - HSBC MPF won eight Benchmark Fund of the Year awards in 2021, in recognition of its outstanding performance in the roles of trustee, investment manager and sponsor. The company exemplifies excellence in corporate governance and sustainable investment strategy, underpinned by its commitment to taking Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) responsibility to help MPF members achieve risk diversification and long term returns.Awards received by HSBC MPF include:





Tak Fong Lo, Head of Pensions, Hong Kong, HSBC believes a sustainable investment strategy not only fulfills social responsibility, but also helps MPF members achieve long-term returns. (Pictures are for reference and illustration only, and should not be regarded as investment recommendation and advice)

HSBC MPF is committed to digitising its services. As of December 2021, a daily average of more than 15,000 members checked their MPF accounts through the "HSBC HK Mobile Banking App", representing an increase of over 57% compared with 2020. More than 300,000 fund switching instructions were made via mobile in 2021. (Pictures are for reference and illustration only, and should not be regarded as investment recommendation and advice)

, said: "I am very proud that our MPF team has again clinched multiple awards from the Benchmark. Since the implementation of MPF in 2000, HSBC MPF has been one of the largest MPF service providers in Hong Kong, currently supporting more than 1.4 million members to manage their retirement needs. Our investment strategy combines value, quality and dynamic analysis to help members achieve consistent and competitive returns from a wide array of asset classes and investment periods. The "Best-In-Class ESG Integration Award" for MPF Investment Managers is a testament to HSBC's commitment to sustainability and responsible investing. The "Best-In-Class Corporate Governance Award" is a recognition of the excellent governance in regulatory compliance and risk management of HSBC Provident Fund Trustee (Hong Kong) Limited, the trustee and custodian of HSBC MPF. We remain committed to promoting the importance of retirement protection to the public, and providing excellent customer service and long-term sustainable returns through different channels to meet our customers' retirement needs."The 2021 BENCHMARK Fund of the Year Award seeks to recognise outstanding mutual funds, MPF funds and ETF providers based on their asset management performance. Awards were presented in categories including fund performance, investment philosophy, strategy and ESG integration. This year, 51 awards were handed out to MPF funds.Sources:BENCHMARK. The awards were based on BENCHMARK's assessment criteria. For the awardee, assessment criteria/methodology, please refer to https://www.benchmark.today/mpf-awards/#winners and

