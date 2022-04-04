Taiwanese designers win Best Recording Package Grammy with ‘Pakelang’ design

Li Jheng Han (left), Yu Wei pose in press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Li Jheng Han (left), Yu Wei pose in press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese designers Li Jheng-han (李政瀚) and Yu Wei (于薇) have won the Grammy Award for Best Recording Package with their design for the album “Pakelang.”

The album’s sculpted paper case features Taiwan’s eastern coastline CNA reported that the design was inspired by Valangaw, an Amis village near the sea in Taitung County.

At the award ceremony held on Sunday (April 3), the two said through an interpreter that they were very glad for the chance to introduce Taiwan to the world through “Pakelang” and the Grammys and that “Taiwan is a beautiful, peace-loving country… (We) hope, someday, you can visit Taiwan.” They said everyone is “super welcome.”

The audience could be heard cheering after hearing the two introduce themselves as coming from Taiwan.

According to CNA, another Taiwanese designer, Xiao Qing-yang (蕭青陽), had been nominated for a Grammy in the same category this year for his work on “Zeta.” The album is wrapped in wrinkled images of the COVID-19 virus, roses, and people protesting rather than smooth pieces of paper.

This was Xiao’s sixth Grammy nomination. He received his first in 2005 for the album “The Wandering Accordion” and was also nominated for Best Recording Package in 2008, 2009, 2011, and 2019.



Li Jheng-han (right) and Yu Wei (center) receive their Grammy Award. (YouTube, Recording Academy / Grammy screenshot)



"Pakelang's" album cover features Taiwan's eastern coastline. (YouTube, Recording Academy / Grammy screenshot)



Xiao Qing-yang's package design for "Zeta" features wrinkled photos and illustrations. (YouTube, Recording Academy / Grammy screenshot)