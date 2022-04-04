Village House’ Multilingual Support Team Ensures a Smooth Move for Vietnamese Living in Japan

Village House enhances its multilingual support service, extending its reach to Vietnamese workers in Japan. As of June 2021, Village House provides more support to those who want to find a place to live in without having to worry about language barriers.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 4 April 2022 - Vietnamese workers living in Japan can now reach out to Village House ' multilingual service desk for assistance. Those interested in Village House apartments may get in touch with the Vietnamese support team of Village House and rent a new place with confidence.On top of budget-friendly apartments for rent, Village House strives to provide its community with a seamless moving experience from start to finish.According to research from the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan, the number of Vietnamese workers reached 443,998 in 2020 . This makes up the largest number of foreign employees in the country.Additionally, as more foreign workers obtain the specified skills visa to work in a variety of sectors , the number of foreigners residing in Japan is expected to increase in the future.Taking that into consideration, Village House's multilingual service desk aims to strengthen their service offerings for foreigners and better facilitate the moving process for future Vietnamese residents.By simply contacting Village House by phone at 0120-266-078, residents can comfortably address their concerns in their native language. Village House is readily available to answer inquiries about apartment vacancies and application processes. They can also cater to queries after moving in. Furthermore, contracts, instructions for moving in and videos can be viewed in multiple languages.With easy procedures, Vietnamese living and working in Japan can have peace of mind relocating to other parts of Japan under Village House' guidance.Specialising in native language support including Portuguese, English and Chinese, the call center was first set up in June 2019. Village House will continue to focus on expanding their range of services to establish a system where foreigners can use their native language to seek guidance.As one of the largest rental housing service companies in Japan, Village House provides apartments at low initial costs such as security deposit and key money. Upon relocating, Village House also offers move-in support to ensure a stress-free moving experience for local tenants and foreign residents.Village House Management is promoted by the Japan Organization for Employment of the Elderly, Persons with Disabilities and Job Seekers (JEED).With almost 1,100 properties operating in 47 prefectures across Japan, Village House is constantly expanding its range of services to enable all residents to find their ideal home with greater peace of mind.

