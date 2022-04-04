Los Angeles Galaxy 3, Portland 1

|Los Angeles Galaxy
First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 3 (Grandsir), 9th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Tuiloma, 2, 16th.
Second Half_3, Portland, Tuiloma, 3, 51st; 4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 4 (Edwards), 59th.
Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, David Bingham.
Yellow Cards_Raveloson, Los Angeles Galaxy, 45th+4; Blanco, Portland, 48th; DePuy, Los Angeles Galaxy, 48th; Delgado, Los Angeles Galaxy, 50th; Chicharito, Los Angeles Galaxy, 57th; Chara, Portland, 90th+2; Vazquez, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+3.
Red Cards_Bonilla, Portland, 45th+4.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Cameron Blanchard, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.
___
Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Nick DePuy, Kelvin Leerdam, Derrick Williams; Efrain Alvarez (Dejan Joveljic, 86th), Marky Delgado, Samuel Grandsir (Julian Araujo, 66th), Rayan Raveloson; Kevin Cabral (Victor Vazquez, 46th), Chicharito (Daniel Aguirre, 86th), Raheem Edwards.
Portland_Aljaz Ivacic; Pablo Bonilla, Claudio Bravo, Bill Tuiloma, Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Eryk Williamson, 73rd), Diego Chara, Santiago Moreno (Justin Rasmussen, 46th), Cristhian Paredes (Marvin Loria, 82nd); Yimmi Chara, Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Dairon Asprilla, 68th).