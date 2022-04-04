Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Los Angeles Galaxy 3, Portland 1

By Associated Press
2022/04/04 07:07
Los Angeles Galaxy 3, Portland 1

Los Angeles Galaxy 2 1 3
Portland 0 1 1

First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 3 (Grandsir), 9th minute; 2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Tuiloma, 2, 16th.

Second Half_3, Portland, Tuiloma, 3, 51st; 4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicharito, 4 (Edwards), 59th.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann; Portland, Aljaz Ivacic, David Bingham.

Yellow Cards_Raveloson, Los Angeles Galaxy, 45th+4; Blanco, Portland, 48th; DePuy, Los Angeles Galaxy, 48th; Delgado, Los Angeles Galaxy, 50th; Chicharito, Los Angeles Galaxy, 57th; Chara, Portland, 90th+2; Vazquez, Los Angeles Galaxy, 90th+3.

Red Cards_Bonilla, Portland, 45th+4.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Nick Uranga, Cameron Blanchard, Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Lukasz Szpala.

___

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Nick DePuy, Kelvin Leerdam, Derrick Williams; Efrain Alvarez (Dejan Joveljic, 86th), Marky Delgado, Samuel Grandsir (Julian Araujo, 66th), Rayan Raveloson; Kevin Cabral (Victor Vazquez, 46th), Chicharito (Daniel Aguirre, 86th), Raheem Edwards.

Portland_Aljaz Ivacic; Pablo Bonilla, Claudio Bravo, Bill Tuiloma, Dario Zuparic; Sebastian Blanco (Eryk Williamson, 73rd), Diego Chara, Santiago Moreno (Justin Rasmussen, 46th), Cristhian Paredes (Marvin Loria, 82nd); Yimmi Chara, Jaroslaw Niezgoda (Dairon Asprilla, 68th).