Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Backup backstop swap: Chisox deal Collins for Jays' McGuire

By Associated Press
2022/04/04 06:14
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi of Japan, left, talks with catcher Reese McGuire, right, during the first inning of a spring training...

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi of Japan, left, talks with catcher Reese McGuire, right, during the first inning of a spring training...

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired Reese McGuire from the Toronto Blue Jays for Zack Collins on Sunday in a trade of reserve catchers.

McGuire was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He batted .253 with a homer and 10 RBIs in a career-high 78 games last year.

The 27-year-old McGuire made his big league debut in 2018. He is a .248 hitter with nine homers and 26 RBIs in 141 career games, all with the Blue Jays.

Collins, 27, set career highs with a .210 batting average, four homers and 26 RBIs in 78 games for the AL Central champions last year.

Collins was drafted by Chicago with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft. He is a .195 hitter with seven homers and 38 RBIs in 114 career games, all with the White Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-05 05:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
Real Taiwan living experiences they don't tell you about
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
China jeers as images of apparent Bucha massacre horrify world
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 183 local COVID cases
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
Taiwan relaxes regulations for recovered COVID cases exiting quarantine
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
'You've got 25 seconds': Navy vet on intercepting Chinese hypersonic missiles
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan Music Festival in Kenting cut short after COVID scare
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
Taiwan reports first case of Omicron XE variant
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
EU could stage airlift if China imposes blockade on Taiwan
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 133 local COVID cases
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent
China invasion of Taiwan not imminent