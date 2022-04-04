NWSL Challenge Cup Tournament Glance

|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Chicago
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|7
|Kansas City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|7
|Louisville
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|4
|5
|Houston
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|10
|3
Kansas City 1, Louisville 1, tie
Chicago 3, Houston 1
Houston 3, Louisville 2
Kansas City 2, Chicago 1
Louisville 0, Chicago 0, tie
Kansas City 3, Houston 0
Louisville 3, Kansas City 0
Chicago 2, Houston 0
Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Louisville at Houston, 7 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|OL Reign
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|7
|Portland
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|2
|7
|SAN DIEGO WAVE FC
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|4
|ANGEL CITY FC
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|11
|1
Portland 1, OL Reign 1, tie
San Diego Wave FC 1, Angel City FC 1, tie
OL Reign 3, Angel City FC 1
Portland 1, San Diego Wave FC 0
Portland 3, Angel City FC 0
San Diego Wave FC 4, Angel City FC 2
OL Reign 1, Portland 0
San Diego Wave FC at OL Reign, 10 p.m.
Angel City FC at OL Reign, 6 p.m.
San Diego Wave FC at Portland, 7 p.m.
OL Reign at San Diego Wave FC, 10 p.m.
Portland at Angel City FC, 8 p.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|North Carolina
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|3
|8
|Washington
|4
|1
|3
|0
|7
|4
|6
|Gotham FC
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|5
|Orlando
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|1
North Carolina 2, Gotham FC 0
Washington 0, Orlando 0, tie
Gotham FC 1, Washington 1, tie
North Carolina 1, Orlando 0
Gotham FC 1, Orlando 0
North Carolina 2, Washington 2, tie
North Carolina 1, Gotham FC 1, tie
Washington 4, Orlando 1
North Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Washington at Gotham FC, 3 p.m.
Washington at North Carolina, 1 p.m.
Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.