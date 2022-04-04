List of Grammy winners in top categories

Chris Stapleton accepts the best country solo performance for "You Should Probably Leave"at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in... Chris Stapleton accepts the best country solo performance for "You Should Probably Leave"at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jon Batiste performs a medley at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the MGM... Jon Batiste performs a medley at the 31st annual MusiCares Person of the Year benefit gala honoring Joni Mitchell on Friday, April 1, 2022, at the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Winners Sunday in the top categories at the 64th annual Grammy Awards:

— Album of the year: “We Are,” Jon Batiste

— Record of the year: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

— Best new artist: Olivia Rodrigo

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic (Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars)

— Best rap performance: “Family Ties,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

— Best pop duo/group performance: “Kiss Me More,” Doja Cat featuring SZA

— Best country album: “Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton

— Best R&B album: “Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan

— Best pop vocal album: “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo

— Best pop solo performance: “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo

— Best rock album: “Medicine at Midnight,” Foo Fighters

— Best rock song: “Waiting On a War,” Foo Fighters

— Best rock performance: “Making a Fire,” Foo Fighters

— Best rap song: “Jail,” Kanye West featuring Jay-Z

— Best rap album: “Call Me If You Get Lost,” Tyler, the Creator

— Best alternative music album: “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “Love for Sale,” Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

— Best music video: “Freedom,” Jon Batiste

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff

— Best R&B song: “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic

— Best R&B performance: (tie) “Leave the Door Open,” Silk Sonic, and “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Jazmine Sullivan

— Best music film: “Summer of Soul”

— Best country song: “Cold,” Chris Stapleton

— Best country solo performance: “You Should Probably Leave,” Chris Stapleton

— Best country do/group performance: “Younger Me,” Brothers Osborne

— Best comedy album: “Sincerely Louis CK,” Louis C.K.

— Best roots gospel album: “My Savior,” Carrie Underwood

— Best gospel album: “Believe For It,” CeCe Winans

— Best American roots performance: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

— Best American roots song: “Cry,” Jon Batiste

— Best música urbana album: “El Último Tour Del Mundo,” Bad Bunny

— Best Latin rock or alternative album: “Origen,” Juanes

— Best improvised jazz solo: “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2),” Chick Corea

— Best Latin jazz album: “Mirror Mirror,” Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

— Best musical theater album: “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical”

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “The United States vs. Billie Holliday”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: (tie) “Soul,” Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and “The Queen’s Gambit,” Carlos Rafael Rivera

— Best dance/electronic album: “Subconsciously,” Black Coffee

— Best global music: “Mohabbat,” Arooj Aftab

— Best global music album: “Mother Nature,” Angélique Kidjo

— Best traditional blues album: “I Be Trying,” Cedric Burnside

— Best contemporary blues album: “662,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

— Best folk album: “They’re Calling Me Home,” Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

— Best historical album: “Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)”

___

For more on this year’s Grammys, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards