Livingstone’s all-round show hands Chennai 3rd straight loss

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Liam Livingstone put in a major shift with bat and ball as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 54 runs in the Indian Premier League on Sunday.

Livingstone scored 60 off 32 balls, took 2-25, and made the last catch to send Chennai to a third consecutive defeat.

Riding on Livingstone’s outstanding effort, Punjab scored 180-8 then bowled out Chennai for 126 runs to register its second win in three games.

“The first two games hadn’t gone my way," Livingstone said. "I struggled with the Rajasthan Royals last year so it’s nice to have a performance like this. I have been swinging hard and it was nice to get a couple off the middle. Bowling is something I really enjoy and I have spent a lot of time on it.”

Put in to bat, Punjab was quickly 14-2.

Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan then put on 95 runs off 52 balls. Livingstone hit five fours and five sixes and reached his maiden IPL half-century off 27 balls. Dhawan added 33.

Both set batsmen were out soon after, with the score 115-4 in the 11th over.

Chennai applied the brakes on the scoring rate in the second half of Punjab’s innings, with only 71 runs coming off the last 60 deliveries compared to 109 off the first 60.

Dwaine Pretorious (2-30) and Chris Jordan (2-23) helped peg back Punjab, but the latter finished with a defendable score at Brabourne Stadium.

Chasing 181, Chennai made a worst start than Punjab.

Last season’s top scorer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, was out for a single-digit score (1) for the third game running.

Moeen Ali chopped on for a two-ball duck, and Robin Uthappa was out caught for 13.

Vaibhav Arora did the damage with the new ball and picked 2-21 in four overs.

When Arshdeep Singh bowled Chennai captain Ravindra Jadeja for a three-ball duck and Odean Smith dismissed Ambati Rayudu, Punjab was 36-5 and on borrowed time.

Shivam Dube scored 57 off 30 balls for a second consecutive half-century but he was caught off Livingstone.

Punjab spinner Rahul Chahar took 3-25 from the lower order.

